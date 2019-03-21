Home Business

Toyota to Sell Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz and Ertiga

Taking their alliance one step ahead, Japanese auto giants Suzuki Motor and Toyota Motor on Wednesday announced that Suzuki will supply Ciaz sedan and Ertiga MPV to Toyota for sale in India.

Win-win deal for two automakers In February 2017, Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation had announced their collaboration under which the two Japanese automobile companies had agreed to exchange technologies and share specific models

NEW DELHI: Taking their alliance one step ahead, Japanese auto giants Suzuki Motor and Toyota Motor on Wednesday announced that Suzuki will supply Ciaz sedan and Ertiga MPV to Toyota for sale in India.
The two automobile companies also announced collaboration to jointly develop a Toyota C-segment MPV, which will be supplied to Suzuki for the domestic market. 

In fact, Ciaz and Ertiga will join Baleno and Vitara Brezza in Toyota’s India lineup. Vitara Brezza and Baleno are being cross-badged with some minor changes before being sold by Toyota. Maruti Suzuki India Limited will do the same with the Suzuki-badged Corolla. 

While the carmakers didn’t mention when the new Ertiga and Ciaz will go on sale, they confirmed that the compact SUV Brezza will be manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Karnataka from 2022. Toyota’s version of Baleno is likely to go on sale this year.

The announcement mentions Toyota will supply THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki for global market and two new electric vehicles built on Toyota platforms (RAV4, Corolla Wagon) to Suzuki in Europe.

“Through our new agreement, we look forward to the wider use of hybrid technologies, not only in India and Europe, but around the world. At the same time, we believe that expansion of our business partnership with Suzuki — from the mutual supply of vehicles and power trains to the domains of development and production — will help give us the competitive edge we need to survive this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation,” said Toyota president Akio Toyoda.

Toyota will adopt Suzuki’s newly developed engines for compact vehicles. These engines will be supported by Denso and Toyota, and manufactured at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Poland. Further, Suzuki will supply Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga to Toyota for the market in Africa.

The new agreement is based on a Toyota-Suzuki alliance announced in 2017 under which Toyota is helping Suzuki to develop and market electric cars in India. Suzuki is supporting Toyota to increase its presence in the fast-growing Indian market. At the same time, the two companies will continue to fairly and freely compete against each other.

