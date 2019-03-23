Home Business

Alto best-selling passenger vehicle model in February; Maruti makes clean sweep of top six spots

Alto overtook MSI's compact sedan Dzire which was the best selling model in the same month last year.

Published: 23rd March 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Alto

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India's entry-level small car Alto was the best selling passenger vehicle (PV) model in February, clocking 24,751 units as the company swept the top six spots.

According to the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Alto had sold 19,941 units in February last year.

Alto overtook MSI's compact sedan Dzire which was the best selling model in the same month last year.

This year Dzire slipped to the fourth position selling 15,915 units as against 20,941 units in February last year.

The second best selling model last month was MSI's hatchback Swift with 18,224 units, up from the third spot last year when it sold 17,291 units.

MSI's premium hatchback Baleno was in third place with 17,944 units, up from the fourth in the year-ago month when it sold 15,807 units.

The new WagonR from MSI sold 15,661 units to be in the fifth position, the same as the previous generation WagonR which clocked 14,029 units in February 2018.

In the sixth position was compact SUV Vitara Brezza from MSI selling 11,613 units, improving one position from last February when it sold 11,620 units.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) premium hatchback Elite i20 was the seventh best selling model last month with 11,547 units, down a position from the year-ago month when it sold 13,378 units.

HMIL's popular SUV Creta was the eighth best selling PV model in February with 10,206 units, improving its position by a notch from February 2018 when it sold 9,278 units.

The company's compact car Grandi10 was in the ninth position with 9,065 units, a spot down from the year-ago month when it sold 10,198 units.

Tata Motors' hatchback Tiago made it to the top ten best selling passenger vehicles list with 8,286 units, replacing Mahindra & Mahindra's utility vehicle Bolero which sold 8,001 units in February 2018, according to the data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Alto sedan Dzire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp