HCL, Xerox enhance old partnership

By Express News Service

HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a managed services agreement with Xerox under which the former will manage portions of Xerox’s shared services, including global administrative and support functions.

This seven-year agreement for an incremental $1.3 billion continues to build on the Xerox-HCL relationship, which began in 2009.

Under that agreement, HCL manages aspects of Xerox’s mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines. As part of the new deal, a group of Xerox employees will transfer to HCL subject to compliance with employment regulatory requirements.

