Home Business

HCL, Xerox enhance old partnership

Under that agreement, HCL manages aspects of Xerox’s mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines.

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HCL Technologies (HCL) has signed a managed services agreement with Xerox under which the former will manage portions of Xerox’s shared services, including global administrative and support functions.  
This seven-year agreement for an incremental $1.3 billion continues to build on the Xerox-HCL relationship, which began in 2009.

Under that agreement, HCL manages aspects of Xerox’s mechanical, electrical and software engineering activities for printer and imaging product lines. As part of the new deal, a group of Xerox employees will transfer to HCL subject to compliance with employment regulatory requirements. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HCL Xerox

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp