How to Get a European IP Address?

By Online MI

The internet has made it possible to access web-based content from anywhere in the world. You don't need to be in China to browse a Chinese website. You can access almost every public website from around the globe - with the exception of geo-location blocked content. There are websites that could particularly be browsed only from specific countries. Then you have websites which have been blocked by specific countries.

Let's illustrate the point with the help of an example. Suppose a particular website is solely intended to be used by the citizens of United States. The authorities would naturally prevent people from other countries from accessing the content. This filtering of traffic is achieved through IP address. IP addresses are country specific. If you want to access a US-only website, you must browse using a US IP address.

Is it Possible to Get Country Specific IP Address?

Wondering whether it is possible to access country-specific websites while browsing from some other restricted country? The short answer is - yes! There are a number of ways to get around this annoying censorship.

The best way to achieve your objective is by changing your IP address to reflect that particular country. This technique will trick the web servers into believing that you are accessing the restricted content from a legitimate geographic location, allowing you to keep browsing no matter where you are residing at or travelling to.

How Do You Change Your IP Address?

The easiest, most secure and effective way to mask your original IP address and assume one belonging to a specific country is to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service. VPN technology is aimed at improving your security and privacy while browsing the internet.

It acts as a tunnel between your browser and the web server you are trying to access, encrypting your data while in transit so that ISPs and web servers won't be able to identify the source of traffic. Your computer assumes the IP address of the VPN server and it allows you to access every bit of restricted content for the actual location where the VPN server is hosted.

How to Get a European IP Address?

It's simple! Just enroll for a European VPN server and you are good to go. As long as the VPN server is hosted in Europe, you can access all the websites that are specifically available only to the European residents. Here's a step by step guide to get yourself a Europe-based IP address.

1. Subscribe to a European VPN Service

The first step is to subscribe to one of the European VPN services. There are a plethora of options available in the market, but for a satisfying experience, we highly recommend ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN is regarded as one of the most secure, reliable, affordable and easy to set up VPN service providers for unblocking European web content. Before subscribing, do make sure to check out some of the ExpressVPN reviews to get a fair bit of idea about the things to expect and the pricing plans.

2.Download the Client Software

To use a VPN service, you need to have the client software installed on your device. Once you enroll for a VPN service, the provider will give you the download link to the client software. Just download the package and install it as you would normally do with any other software. Just follow the on-screen instructions and the installation would be successfully completed in a few minutes.

3. Connect to the VPN Server

Once the client software is installed, you need to set up the VPN server. The service provider will guide you through the process. They will provide you with the IP address of the VPN server to which you would need to establish a connection.

4. Access the Websites that You Want to Browse

That's all there is to it. You can now access your favorite European content through the VPN server no matter where you live. So sit back, relax and enjoy your unrestricted access to the Europe based websites and other online services.

Conclusion

Getting a European IP address is easier than you think - thanks to the VPN technology. By enrolling for a VPN service, you can bypass the geo-location restrictions and browse web content that is blocked in your home country. Just make sure that you choose one of the leading and trusted VPN service providers for a satisfying experience.

Additionally, also ensure that the VPN provider you choose to go with should appreciate the privacy of its users and follow a no-log policy.

So, how do you manage to get a European IP address? What all methods do you adopt and what works fine for you? Do let us know in the comments below.