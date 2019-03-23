NSEIT announces acquisition of cyber security firm Aujas

By Express News Service

NSEIT, a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, on Friday announced the acquisition of cyber security firm Aujas Networks Limited, in order to further strengthen its cybersecurity offerings. NSEIT will help Aujas scale its services and capabilities, with a strong focus on helping customers stay ahead of IT security challenges, the company said.

Founded in 2008, Aujas provides information security consulting and IT risk management services with operations spread across India, the middle east and North America. The company has around 400 skilled cybersecurity professionals and over 390 customers globally. NSEIT, meanwhile, provides a range of IT services to the exchange ecosystem, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI).

“NSE has played a transformative role in Indian capital markets. NSE is constantly looking for opportunities to further strengthen and secure the capital market ecosystem. Cybersecurity is key to secure the exchange ecosystem and BFSI. Towards this, NSE Group aims to setup the requisite security infrastructure to continue the transformative drive,” Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said.

The deal is expected to enhance NSEIT’s cybersecurity. “The combination with Aujas helps us offer next generation cybersecurity services and platforms to address emerging security threats. NSEIT and Aujas will focus on offering market leading solutions to customers globally. Aujas is a perfect fit due to its expertise in cybersecurity transformation services, strong team, and global customers,” N Muralidharan, CEO & MD, NSEIT said.

According to the firms, Aujas will continue to be led by the current management team, with Sameer Shelke leading Aujas as its Chief Executive Officer, while Srinivas Rao will serve as Mentor. Financial terms of the private transactions have not been disclosed. DCS Advisory India was the exclusive financial advisor for Aujas and its shareholders. Samvad Partners acted as legal advisor for Aujas, while Vaish Associates acted as the legal advisor for NSEIT.