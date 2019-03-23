Sensex rises by 140.29 points on Strong foreign portfolio inflows

By UNI

MUMBAI: The Bench Mark Index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose 140.29 points or 0.37 pc to settle at 38,164.61 in the truncated week under review on Strong foreign portfolio inflows.

However, gains were capped by profit booking on last trading session of the week.

The Nifty 50 index rose 30.05 points or 0.26 pc to settle at 11,456.90.

Small and mid-cap stocks underperformed the Sensex.

The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 94.63 points or 0.62 pc to settle at 15,076.89.

The BSE Small-Cap index fell 78.38 points or 0.53 pc to settle at 14,758.80.

Key indices logged modest gains on Monday, March 18, 2019 amid positive global cues.

Sensex rose 70.75 points to 38,095.07.

The Nifty too rose 35.35 points to 11,462.20.

Stocks extended recent gains on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 amid support from index pivotals, Reliance Industries, ITC and Infosys.

Most auto shares declined.

The Nifty ended above 11,500 mark.

Sensex gained 268.40 points to 38,363.47.

Nifty rose 70.20 points to 11,532.40.

A divergent trend was witnessed on Wenesday March 20, 2019 as Sensex rose 23.28 point to 38,386.75.

While Nifty fell 11.35 points to 11,521.05.

Stock markets remained closed on Thursday, March 21, 2019, on account of Holi.

The Sensex snapped an eight-day rising streak on Friday, March 22, 2019, amid profit-booking by investors Sensex fell 222.14 points to settle at 38,164.61.

Nifty too fell 64.15 points to settle at 11,456.90.