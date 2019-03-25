Home Business

Good outcome from creditors-company negotiations better than insolvency: Centre on Jet crisis

The cash-strapped airline, which has been operating for over 25 years, is looking to restructure its debt, estimated to be more than Rs 8,000 crore, as well as raise fresh funds.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Jet Airways battles acute financial woes, a senior government official Monday said a "good outcome" from the negotiations between the creditors and the company would be better than moving for proceedings under the insolvency law.

"I think creditors and the debtor are in discussion. That is the best process," Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said.

He was responding to a query on whether Jet Airways is a fit case to be referred under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"If there is a good outcome from the negotiations between the creditors and the corporate debtor, then that is better than dragging into insolvency. But if that (insolvency) is only option left at that stage, then bankers will take a call," he noted.

ALSO READAmid Jet Airways crisis, flight cancellations widen demand and supply gap in aviation sector

The cash-strapped airline, which has been operating for over 25 years, is looking to restructure its debt, estimated to be more than Rs 8,000 crore, as well as raise fresh funds.

Lenders of the crisis-hit Jet Airways are likely to acquire a substantial stake in the carrier till a new promoter is roped in, sources said last week.

Noting that the IBC is the last resort, Srinivas said that if there is inherent capacity for a company to bounce back, then it is best for members of the company and the creditors to try and see how it can be resolved.

"If there is no agreement between the creditors and shareholders, then you will have to look at other possibilities, including that of the IBC," he said.

He was replying to a query regarding Jet Airways on the sidelines of a conference organised by industry body CII.

In afternoon trade, shares of Jet Airways rose nearly three per cent to Rs 232.35 on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Injeti Srinivas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp