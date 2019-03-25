Keep track of changes at Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been in the news recently for many reasons — the most interesting yet controversial one being the payroll data they have been publishing. EPFO payroll data has shown net new additions, which the government has been using beat the statistics other organisations have been holding up to show how unemployment is increasing. The latest data showed that formal sector touched a 17-month high of 8.96 lakh additions in January.

Since this data is not of much relevance to one’s savings, let’s look at other developments that anyone who is formally employed and enrolled into Employee Provident Fund should be aware of. Any private organisation that employs more than 20 people is covered under EPFO.

For one, look at the amount of contribution that can be made into the employee portion of the fund, increase it depending on the extra funds that is available to be kept aside as long-term savings and individual risk profile. Check if your employer is readjusting the salary slab after the recent Supreme Court judgement that ruled special allowance to be part of basic wages for making PF contribution. One can increase the contribution or readjust the slab to keep the take-home pay higher.

EPFO has revised interest rates for FY19 a tad higher to 8.65 per cent, still an attractive tax-free return compared to bank interest rates. Employees can contribute 12 per cent of the basic salary plus dearness allowance, and of course the special allowance now, and one can opt for higher contribution.

EPFO is planning to automate the account transfers when switching from one employer to other, so that one can use the Universal Account Number to track all the previous contributions and interest. EPFO is also planning to provide provident fund calculation on withdrawal and pension entitlement through email and SMS to increase transparency.