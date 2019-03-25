REITs, a realty investment proxy

By Express News Service

Whereas I am not in favour of real estate investments in Indian metros, the utility of realty as an alternate asset class for diversification cannot be wished away. It is hence that the emergence of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) comes as a handy asset allocation and hedge tool for wealth managers.REITs in India have their own unique characteristics. For starters, at least 80 per cent of the value of the REIT assets is to be made in completed and revenue-generating properties, whereas the balance 20 per cent could be invested in under-construction projects.

The returns earned on a REIT flow through both, debt and equity. What an investor earns from the underlying property comprises the debt component, while the post listing gains (if any) of a REIT comprises its equity component. A big plus here is that whereas realty still suffers from the tag of a relatively poorly regulated sector beset by litigations, since REITs are regulated by Securities Exchange Board of India, a reasonable amount of transparency can safely be expected and assumed by investors.

Ashok Kumar

heads LKW-INDIA, a wealth

management firm

and blogs at www.cricinvest.

blogspot.com

A well-diversified portfolio mix of geographically diversified quality commercial space is usually beyond the reach of most High Networth Individuals (HNIs). REITs not only offer such an opportunity, but a premium REIT will also usually offer high quality tenants and high occupancy, and long-term lease contracts offer earnings stability with minimal chances of default. A typical REITs lease tenure would range from 9 to 15 years, with built-in rent escalations every three to five years.

On the flip side, REITs are relatively new offerings for Indian investors and further iterations by the regulatory body, based on investor experience, appear inevitable. Furthermore, the assumptions of both, a steady increase in rental income flows and sale prices, besides positive price discovery post listing, can certainly not be vouchsafed.

Then, there is also the issue of certain nuances of taxation that needs to be clearly comprehended before investing in REIT. Other than dividend income, all other regular income flows will be taxed at the full tax rate applicable to that investor. A sale of the listed unit at the bourses will attract capital gains tax too.

Internationally, the wider the spread between the rental yield of a REIT and the government bond interest rate, the higher the investor interest in a REIT. Interestingly, the capitalisation rate in India approximates 7.5-8.5 per cent, which is at least 175 basis points higher than Grade A office assets in other global cities.

So, there are pros and cons as in the case of any financial instrument, but this is a complex instrument, where the vehicle used to reach the investor is the equity market, the returns are quasi-debt and the underlying asset is realty. Quite a heady mix, indeed.

For HNIs with the appetite, it could be useful, but for retail investors that participate without comprehending the complexity of this product in the hope of making a quick buck, I would suggest that they wait and watch before taking a leap of faith.

