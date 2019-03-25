Home Business

SoftBank leads $413 million investment in Delhivery

In March 2017, Carlyle, along with Delhivery’s existing investor Tiger Global, had invested $100 million in the company.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

SoftBank Corporation (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : India’s leading fulfillment and supply chain solutions company Delhivery said it has raised more than $400 million in a financing round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund. Carlyle and Fosun, both existing investors in Delhivery, have also participated in this round of financing.

As per a Delhivery statement on Saturday, the company will utilise the funds to scale up its reach from 15,000 to 20,000 pin codes by the first quarter of financial year 2020, aggressively grow e-commerce market share investment, and expand its end-to-end supply chain platform to enterprise customers and SMEs.

“We are glad to add SoftBank as a key partner, and further expand our partnership with Carlyle and Fosun as we build out our vision of creating the operating system for commerce in India,” said Sahil Barua, CEO, Delhivery.

“We will be scaling up our newer warehousing and freight services through large investments in infrastructure and technology and global partnerships in addition to improving the reach, reliability and efficiency of our transportation operations and sharing these benefits with our customers and partners,” added Barua.

In March 2017, Carlyle, along with Delhivery’s existing investor Tiger Global, had invested $100 million in the company. The company also said it continues to grow with over 65 per cent CAGR since FY15.

The firm has a full suite of logistics services and is working with enterprise clients across categories on end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp