SoftBank leads $413 million investment in Delhivery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : India’s leading fulfillment and supply chain solutions company Delhivery said it has raised more than $400 million in a financing round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund. Carlyle and Fosun, both existing investors in Delhivery, have also participated in this round of financing.

As per a Delhivery statement on Saturday, the company will utilise the funds to scale up its reach from 15,000 to 20,000 pin codes by the first quarter of financial year 2020, aggressively grow e-commerce market share investment, and expand its end-to-end supply chain platform to enterprise customers and SMEs.

“We are glad to add SoftBank as a key partner, and further expand our partnership with Carlyle and Fosun as we build out our vision of creating the operating system for commerce in India,” said Sahil Barua, CEO, Delhivery.

“We will be scaling up our newer warehousing and freight services through large investments in infrastructure and technology and global partnerships in addition to improving the reach, reliability and efficiency of our transportation operations and sharing these benefits with our customers and partners,” added Barua.

In March 2017, Carlyle, along with Delhivery’s existing investor Tiger Global, had invested $100 million in the company. The company also said it continues to grow with over 65 per cent CAGR since FY15.

The firm has a full suite of logistics services and is working with enterprise clients across categories on end-to-end supply chain solutions.