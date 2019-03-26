IDBI employees to go on hunger strike on March 30 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank Tuesday said its all-India Officers' Association will observe a one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, over various demands.

"The Bank is in receipt of notice of one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, 2019 from All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) addressed to MD & CEO, IDBI Bank in support of their various demands," IDBI Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The Officers' Association has been protesting over RBI categorising IDBI Bank as a private sector lender with effect from January 21, 2019, pursuant to LIC acquiring 51 per cent controlling stake in the bank.

For December quarter of this fiscal, IDBI Bank reported widening of loss to Rs 4,185.48 crore as bad loans surged.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up to 29.67 per cent of gross advances as at December 31, 2018, against 24.72 per cent in the year-ago period.