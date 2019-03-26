Home Business

IDBI employees to go on hunger strike on March 30 

IDBI Bank Tuesday said its all-India Officers' Association will observe a one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, over various demands.

Published: 26th March 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

IDBI Bank

Image of IDBI Bank used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank Tuesday said its all-India Officers' Association will observe a one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, over various demands.

"The Bank is in receipt of notice of one-day nationwide hunger strike on March 30, 2019 from All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) addressed to MD & CEO, IDBI Bank in support of their various demands," IDBI Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The Officers' Association has been protesting over RBI categorising IDBI Bank as a private sector lender with effect from January 21, 2019, pursuant to LIC acquiring 51 per cent controlling stake in the bank.

For December quarter of this fiscal, IDBI Bank reported widening of loss to Rs 4,185.48 crore as bad loans surged.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up to 29.67 per cent of gross advances as at December 31, 2018, against 24.72 per cent in the year-ago period.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDBI idbo Officers' Association IDBI officers IDBI employees IDBI strike nationwide hunger strike IDBI hunger strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp