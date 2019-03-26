Home Business

ITC sells brand John Players to Reliance Retail 

Established in 2002, John Players was a youth fashion apparel brand from ITC.

Published: 26th March 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

ITC Tuesday said it has sold its menswear brand John Players to Reliance Retail for an undisclosed amount (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Conglomerate ITC Tuesday said it has sold its menswear brand John Players to Reliance Retail for an undisclosed amount.

Besides, the Kolkata-based firm has also transferred the trademark as part of the deal.

"In line with this ongoing restructuring, ITC has sold the brand John Players and related trademarks and intellectual property, and the goodwill related thereto, to Reliance Retail Ltd," a spokesperson of ITC said.

He said a restructuring plan is underway as part of the strategic review of the lifestyle retailing business.

According to media reports, the deal is estimated to be around Rs 150 crore.

The deal would strengthen the presence of Reliance Retail and its online platform Ajio.

com in the growing lifestyle retail space.

Established in 2002, John Players was a youth fashion apparel brand from ITC.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Retail  ITC John Players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp