Jet crisis: Not all lenders will participate in Rs 1500-crore emergency funding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as crisis-hit Jet Airways is gearing up for a bank-led revival and rescue package, sources privy to the developments said not all 25 lenders will participate in the Rs 1,500-crore emergency funding for the airline.

The proposed capital is expected to come from State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB), which have the highest debt exposure of Rs 2,000 crore each. In fact, PNB last month announced its intent to extend up to Rs 500 crore capital to revive the sinking airline, while SBI will likely fork out anywhere between Rs 500-750 crore.

However, sources indicated that banks with smaller exposure to Jet currently are unlikely to take on any additional risk, other than subscribing to the airline’s fresh equity shares for a nominal value of Rs 1. Some of the lenders are even considering options of exiting the airline, provided they find buyers (including other lenders) for their existing stake. But for now though, as one banker puts it, “all banks will fall in line” with SBI’s proposal, since that’s the only option available.

On its part, lead banker SBI indicated that banks, which will now hold over 50 per cent stake in the airline, will exit by June quarter and that the process of finding investors will begin shortly.

“Unlike in the case of Kingfisher Airlines (where banks converted debt into equity), banks are committing fresh capital, which is good. But the success of the rescue package now rests on how soon Jet will find a buyer,” a senior banker told Express.

The proposed Rs 1,500 crore will be used to pay for lessors, who have grounded airplanes owing to non-payment of dues. “The first priority will be to honour payments and increase the fleet, so that operations are stabilised,” he added.

Sources also said the process of appointing a professional team is also underway and is expected to be announced within this week.

Jet Airways borrowed from 26 lenders, including seven foreign banks, and owes them over `8,500 crore. SBI’s proposal seeking conversion of Jet’s debt into equity, besides restructuring of loans, needs approval from at least 17 banks (66 per cent of the consortium lenders).