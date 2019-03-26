Markets follow global cues, retreat

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a brisk rally this month propelled by strong foreign fund flows, equities retreated sharply on Monday as recession fears in the US triggered a global sell-off.

Sensex fell 0.9 per cent or 355 points to close at 37,808.91 and Nifty down by 102.65 at 11,354.25. Indian markets followed Tokyo that had fallen by 2 per cent, and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul by 1 per cent.

March saw strong FII flows of over Rs 28,000 crore. But, the risk aversion could make emerging markets unfavourable, warned Madhavi Arora, economist, Edelweiss Securities.

“Foreign funding risks will keep high current account deficit EMs more vulnerable, while global growth outturns will be a key risk for commodity currencies,” he said.

Right now, the halt in the Indian equities rally can be placed at the US bond market door. “… after breath-taking rally of past 20 days, Indian markets were due for correction. Going forward, the central bankers’ reaction to this imminent global, upcoming corporate results season and political dynamics will hold the key,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla of Centrum Broking.

HDFC Securities said negative spreads in the US market after a gap of 11 years need to be monitored for two more weeks and then wait for the correlation with Nifty to play out with a lag. For Indian markets riding on FII inflows and the May poll outcome, whether reality and perception of the two change in the coming days will be crucial.

Inversion of yield curve

Usually, yields of longer term papers are higher than yields of short-term papers due to the risk involved in holding a debt instrument over a longer period. The bond market sent a pre-recession signal on March 22, as the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes slipped 10 bps to 2.44%. That put it lower than the 2.46% yields on three-month Treasury bills. Such an “inversion” has been a reliable indicator of a looming recession and the end of a bull market.

– HDFC Securities