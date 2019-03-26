Home Business

Markets follow global cues, retreat

March saw strong FII flows of over Rs 28,000 crore. But, the risk aversion could make emerging markets unfavourable.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stock markets

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After a brisk rally this month propelled by strong foreign fund flows, equities retreated sharply on Monday as recession fears in the US triggered a global sell-off.

Sensex fell 0.9 per cent or 355 points to close at 37,808.91 and Nifty down by 102.65 at 11,354.25. Indian markets followed Tokyo that had fallen by 2 per cent, and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul by 1 per cent.

March saw strong FII flows of over Rs 28,000 crore. But, the risk aversion could make emerging markets unfavourable, warned Madhavi Arora, economist, Edelweiss Securities.

“Foreign funding risks will keep high current account deficit EMs more vulnerable, while global growth outturns will be a key risk for commodity currencies,” he said.

Right now, the halt in the Indian equities rally can be placed at the US bond market door. “… after breath-taking rally of past 20 days, Indian markets were due for correction. Going forward, the central bankers’ reaction to this imminent global, upcoming corporate results season and political dynamics will hold the key,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla of Centrum Broking.

HDFC Securities said negative spreads in the US market after a gap of 11 years need to be monitored for two more weeks and then wait for the correlation with Nifty to play out with a lag. For Indian markets riding on FII inflows and the May poll outcome, whether reality and perception of the two change in the coming days will be crucial.

Inversion of yield curve

Usually, yields of longer term papers are higher than yields of short-term papers due to the risk involved in holding a debt instrument over a longer period. The bond market sent a pre-recession signal on March 22, as the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes slipped 10 bps to 2.44%. That put it lower than the 2.46% yields on three-month Treasury bills. Such an “inversion” has been a reliable indicator of a looming recession and the end of a bull market.

– HDFC Securities

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp