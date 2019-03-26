NSE to conduct mock trading session on March 30 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a mock trading session in the capital market segment on March 30.

The pre-open mock trading session will begin at 10:00 am and continue till 10:08 am, while the normal market session will commence at 10:15 am and close at 03:30 pm, the exchange said in a circular.

Trades resulting from the mock session do not attract any obligation in terms of funds pay-in or pay-out, it added.

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.