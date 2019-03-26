Home Business

WayCool Foods acquires 'significant' stake in ready-to-cook brand Freshey's

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of the equity stake acquired by it and the deal value.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based food supply chain firm WayCool Foods & Products Tuesday said it has acquired a 'significant' equity stake in Benani Foods Pvt Ltd which sells ready-to-cook products under Freshey's brand.

"The company has acquired stake of angel investors including that of TVS Electronics. TVS Electronics had invested in Freshey's at an early stage and has built a strong product development and operational capabilities since inception," WayCool said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the quantum of the equity stake acquired by it and the deal value.

Benani Foods manufactures and markets ready-to-cook products including idli and dosa batter, paneer, idiyappam and papad.

The company retails its products under the brand Freshey's and caters to 1,250 retail outlets and around 50 enterprise clients.

"Freshey's will continue to operate under the same brand name after the acquisition.

WayCool's strong and robust supply chain mechanism and distribution network will enable entry of Freshey's across other markets of south India, as well as part of WayCool's product portfolio," the company added.

WayCool serves a network of around 5,000 clients with 200 tonne of food products every day from a base of 35,000 farmers.

Benani Foods Founder Venkatesh Deivanayagam said the company will "use the current equity to further cement our position in Chennai, and subsequently expand our presence into the rest of southern India.

We will also use the investment to accelerate the launch of new products".

Earlier this month, WayCool had acquired the physical distribution business of Aalgro Foods, a Bengaluru-based B2B company in fruit retail packing and distribution space.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WayCool Foods Benani Foods Freshey's

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp