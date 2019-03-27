Home Business

Despite global slowdown fears, Indian markets rally

For domestic markets, the hope is that emerging markets like India may be safe-haven investing options amidst all the chaos about US slowdown and Brexit confusion.

Published: 27th March 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equity markets were at their capricious best on Tuesday, shrugging off all the slowdown fears to regain all of Monday’s losses and end the day – Sensex at 38,233.41, up 424 points, and Nifty at 11,483.25, up 129 points.

One view coming from the US that changed the Asian markets bullish perhaps was the analyst explanations that the yield inversion is not a sure-shot indicator of a recession, though there may be a slowdown. According to a Bloomberg report, the Goldman Sachs Group said “equity and risky assets in general can have positive performance with a flat yield curve”. The agency also quoted former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as saying that inversion happens very easily and doesn’t signal on its own that a US recession is imminent.

For domestic markets, the hope is that emerging markets like India may be safe-haven investing options amidst all the chaos about US slowdown and Brexit confusion.

“A long bull candle was formed today, which has filled the opening down gap of last session at 11,435 levels. Technically, this pattern is signalling a sharp comeback of bulls in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, technical analyst, HDFC securities.

Jet Airways stock rose as much as 9 per cent intraday before closing at Rs 271 with 6.5 per cent gain. DLF, which announced a QIP offer, also saw shares rise 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 196. DLF’s QIP offer, as well as Prudential’s offer for sale in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, saw positive response, indicating the overall mood.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian markets Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp