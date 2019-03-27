HC lets Vedanta take part in Nalco alumina sale tenders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that could provide a major relief to Vedanta, the Odisha High Court has allowed the mining giant to participate in the tender floated by state-run National Aluminium Company

(NALCO) for sale of surplus alumina.

Faced with severe raw materials shortage, the aluminium major has for long argued that the ‘SEZ status’ of its 1.25 million tonne per annum capacity smelter at Jharsuguda in Odisha makes it eligible to participate in the tender of NALCO for export of alumina.

NALCO, on the other hand, exports over 1.2 million tonne of alumina annually after meeting in-house need of its smelter at Angul. “If Vedanta were supplied a significant portion of the alumina that is exported, the company could plan for production at full capacity,” it reasoned, adding procurement of alumina from NALCO would also result in saving about 20 dollars per tonne towards the logistics cost. By way of imports, the company incurs a staggering forex loss of nearly $335 million annually, it said.

To their relief, the HC in its ruling on Tuesday stated, “We declare that petitioner No.1 (Vedanta) should be considered eligible to participate with all prevailing conditions of tender”.

The court ruled that ‘Industry’ or the ‘Commercial Establishment’ situated in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is a foreign entity by legal fiction. This means sale to SEZ units are deemed to be treated as exports and Vedanta is eligible on technical grounds, the court said, directing NALCO to allow Vedanta’s participation in tenders.

The order also stated that “if Vedanta is allowed to purchase from NALCO, then the raw material can be used within India serving the purpose of ‘Make in India’. Further, for all practical purposes, an SEZ cannot dispose of the goods at the local market thus the apprehension of competition put forward by NALCO also stands redundant.”