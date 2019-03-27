Mindtree forms panel to evaluate Larsen & Toubro offer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mid-tier IT company Mindtree, which is facing a hostile takeover by construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), said its board on Tuesday decided not to proceed with the share buyback it had announced a couple of weeks ago.

The Bengaluru-based company, in a regulatory filing to BSE, also said that it has constituted a committee of independent directors (IDC) to evaluate the L&T offer. “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 26, 2019, has decided not to proceed with a buyback of equity shares of the company,” Mindtree stated.

“After detailed deliberation and discussion, the Board in its meeting today, decided to immediately constitute the Committee of Independent Directors (IDC) in the interest of all stakeholders to provide their reasoned recommendation in respect of the unsolicited offer by L&T for the consideration of the shareholders,” it added.

All the independent directors of Mindtree are members of the IDC, which has chosen lead independent director Apurva Purohit as its chairperson and spokesperson.

“The IDC will consider and evaluate all aspects of the unsolicited offer, taking into account all relevant facts, circumstances, data related to the Company and industry and the interests of all the stakeholders involved,” the IT firm said.

Mindtree had announced the buyback plan to counter a takeover by L&T. Earlier, Mindtree promoters Krishnakumar Natarajan, Subroto Bagchi, Rostow Ravanan and NS Parthasarathy had said they would unconditionally oppose the buyout move by L&T. Mindtree founders hold 13.3 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, L&T has initiated the process of open offer. The company intends to buy about 51,325,371 shares or 31 per cent of Mindtree, through the offer at `980 per share. The company will spend about `5,030 crore for the same.

Last week, L&T had announced its plans to purchase 66 per cent stake in Mindtree in three stages, spending `10,700 crore. On March 18, L&T had bought 20.32 per cent stake held by Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha in Mindtree for `3,269 crore.

As per media reports, PE major Baring and KKR were in talks with the founders to buy Siddhartha’s stake.

what mindtree can do

According to analysts, if Mindtree founders want to avoid the takeover by L&T, they should obtain backing from an investor who would be able to come up with a counter offer within 15 days at a price higher than L980 apiece, which was the price offered by L&T