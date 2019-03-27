RBI gets 240 bids offering 16.31 billion USD

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received 240 bids offering $16.31 billion in the first-of-its-kind three-year US dollar-rupee swap auction it conducted to inject “durable liquidity” in the system. RBI has accepted 89 bids worth $5.02 billion at the cut-off premium of 776 paise. The swap has injected

Rs 34,561 crore in the first leg, giving rise to expectations of more such swaps in future.

“The cut-off is significantly lower than the closing of 804 paise for the three-year swap yesterday, and also much lower than the weighted average premium of 791.88p (3.83 per cent). Acceptance of a long tail by RBI to reach the total auction amount is a likely signal of intent to continue to supply liquidity through this route,” said Saugata Bhattacharya, chief economist, Axis Bank.

The lower cut-off could be negative for G-Secs as RBI may go in for another five more auctions for durable liquidity in place of OMOs (open market operations), Bhattacharya said.