RBI gets 240 bids offering 16.31 billion USD

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received 240 bids offering $16.31 billion in the first-of-its-kind three-year US dollar-rupee swap auction it conducted to inject “durable liquidity” in the system.

Rs 34,561 crore in the first leg, giving rise to expectations of more such swaps in future.
“The cut-off is significantly lower than the closing of 804 paise for the three-year swap yesterday, and also much lower than the weighted average premium of 791.88p (3.83 per cent). Acceptance of a long tail by RBI to reach the total auction amount is a likely signal of intent to continue to supply liquidity through this route,” said Saugata Bhattacharya, chief economist, Axis Bank.

The lower cut-off could be negative for G-Secs as RBI may go in for another five more auctions for durable liquidity in place of OMOs (open market operations), Bhattacharya said.

