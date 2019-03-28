Home Business

Bank of Baroda shares jump nearly 7 per cent on govt's fund infusion decision

The government has decided to infuse Rs 5,042 crore into Bank of Baroda ahead of merger of two other public sector lenders Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB.

Published: 28th March 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Bank of Baroda jumped nearly 7 per cent Thursday after the government decided to infuse Rs 5,042 crore into state-owned lender.

The stock climbed 6.62 per cent to close at Rs 129.60 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 7.28 per cent to Rs 130.40.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares jumped 6.74 per cent to close at Rs 129.75 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 23.05 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 4 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The government has decided to infuse Rs 5,042 crore into Bank of Baroda ahead of merger of two other public sector lenders Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB.

The merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with BoB would be effective from April 1.

The finance ministry through its notification on Wednesday conveyed its decision to infuse capital of Rs 5,042 crore into BoB, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The government in September last year had announced merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third-largest lender after SBI and ICICI Bank.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank of Baroda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp