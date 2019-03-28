Home Business

BMW launches 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh

The model now comes with a petrol engine, is locally produced at Chennai and is BS-VI compliant.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

BMW

Image of BMW cars used for representational purpose (Photo | Twitter @bmwindia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW Thursday launched 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model now comes with a petrol engine, is locally produced at Chennai and is BS-VI compliant, BMW said in a statement.

The company already sells diesel variant of the model in the country.

The 530i M Sport comes with technologies such as display key which allows drivers to keep round the clock contact with car.

It also has a gesture-control feature that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, it said.

The model is also loaded with various safety features including six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), among others.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 185kW or 252 hp, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMW BMW 530i M Sport BMW India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp