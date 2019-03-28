Home Business

Disinvestment initiative cuts reliance on public sector finance firms

The Government of India’s disinvestment programme for long has been dependent on government-owned financial services firms’ subscription, with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at the helm.

By Express News Service

The Government of India’s disinvestment programme for long has been dependent on government-owned financial services firms’ subscription, with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at the helm. Many a times, a last minute bid by the LIC would save the public offer from going unsubscribed.But, that has changed, and even in the current financial year, the disinvestment department had not sought active subscriptions from LIC or others, noted Venudhar Reddy, joint secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).  

Reddy said that in the current financial year 2018–2019 financial year, LIC and state-owned banks had invested only around `5,000 crore or more out of total `85,000 crore raised through disinvestments compared to around `25,000 invested by them in the previous financial year. In 2017-18 disinvestment touched a target of `1 lakh crore thanks to the buyout of HPCL stake by ONGC.

“We would like to list more companies for price discovery and financial discipline. We don’t want to force the LIC and banks to buy the shares and have a namesake listing,” Reddy said. LIC and banks in the past have subscribed almost 75 per cent of an initial public offering (IPO) or offer for sale issues.

Reddy pointed out that it is because of that the IPOs were even extended when it did not get subscribed fully. The recently concluded MSTC issue and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers issue were extended after they were not subscribed in the initial phase.

DIPAM has already kick started FY20’s disinvestment through IPOs with the Rail Vikas Nigam issue, and can go ahead with another 10 companies for which the Cabinet approval is already in place, Reddy said.  Some of the companies proposed are Telecommunication Consultants India, RailTel Corporation India, National Seed Corporation India, Tehri Hydro Development, Water & Power Consultancy Services India, FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, IREDA and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

