Exim Bank lists $500 million notes, to up FY20 overseas borrowing

The government-owned bank that caters to the export and import trade is one of major dollar bond issuers from India.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Exim Bank on Wednesday listed its $500 million medium-term dollar-denominated bonds on India INX Exchange, the international stock exchange located in the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City, Gujarat.  The government-owned bank that caters to the export and import trade is one of major dollar bond issuers from India.

Exim Bank had floated the issue early March. The issue was oversubscribed with the book reaching $2.7 billion before the pricing was tightened, said David Rasquinha, managing director, Exim Bank. Even after that, the book was three times over the offer size and on listing the bonds have held strong, reflecting investor appetite for the Indian paper, he said. Originally priced at 165 basis points above the matching treasury bill price, it was brought down by 25 bps to final pricing at 140 bps, he said.

The $500 million bonds, the latest of Exim Bank’s issues maturing in 2024, are part of the bank’s $10-billion global medium-term note programme. It has so far drawn $6.5 billion, Rasquinha said.

It plans to increase its overseas borrowing from $1.5 billion in the current financial year to around $2-2.5 billion next fiscal. Once the bank’s FY19 accounts are finalised by May, the bank would be ready to launch next fiscal’s bond issues by June-July, he said.

The bank is looking to end the current financial year with a loan book growth of 10 per cent and 10-15 per cent growth in the next financial year.

“Net loan portfolio was around Rs 90,000 crore in FY18 and we should be closing FY19 at around Rs 1.07 lakh crore,” he said.

Exim Bank has a total exposure of Rs 453 crore towards loans and guarantees to IL&FS group projects in Spain, Botswana and Ethiopia, said Debasish Mallick, deputy manging director of the bank. Except for the Ethiopia project, the rest are not a worry, he said.

