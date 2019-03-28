Home Business

Making the right hiring decisions

Hiring was the biggest challenge for Sudeep Reddy, founder of RuddBuddy, a travel and adventure planning company.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Employees, Company

Representational image.

BENGALURU : I am a lone founder with no technical experience. So for me hiring was the biggest challenge. As a startup you cannot afford to be going back and forth in terms of your employees. It will be too much of a hassle logistically as well as on you personally. 

I did hire quite a few people I then regretted about. Reason being, I had to then fire them. Some of your employees don’t fit into the atmosphere of your work, while some don’t have the same vision as you. Letting go of them only makes sense then. However, that would mean going through the hiring process and incubation all over again. This leads to loss of productive hours. 

Have an experienced or senior executive to handle your hiring so that there are lesser faux pas. When you are a startup and especially if you aren’t adept in the department that you are hiring for, it is a good idea to seek counsel.

The writer is the founder of RuddBuddy, a travel and adventure planning company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Employee hiring tips Startup employees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp