Home Business

Rights for gas distribution set to to boost OMC prospects

IOC and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) won city gas distribution rights in nine geographical areas each last month, while BPCL acquired the rights for two areas.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The recent award of city gas distribution rights to oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) will help them diversify and maintain their market shares in the domestic cooking and auto fuel markets over the long term, according to a research note from Fitch Ratings.

IOC and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) won city gas distribution rights in nine geographical areas each last month, while BPCL acquired the rights for two areas. BPCL had won the rights to 11 geographical areas in a previous auction in September 2018 as well. 

Fitch pointed out that it expects the state-owned oil marketing companies’ increased presence in city gas distribution to help them diversify from their oil refining and marketing business and reinforce their existing strong positions in the auto fuel market, with piped natural gas (PNG) usage gradually competing with auto fuels and replacing liquefied petroleum gas in the domestic cooking fuel market.

“The investment by the winners of each geographical area will depend on its physical size, as well as the number of natural gas stations for automobiles that must be built and length of PNG steel pipeline that must be laid under the terms of the distribution rights. In any case, we expect the investments in city gas distribution to remain relatively small over the medium term relative to the overall investment plans of the state-owned oil marketing companies,” it said.

Other companies that won bids in the auction of rights for 50 geographical areas included gas processing and distribution company GAIL India Ltd, Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd and Rajasthan State Gas Ltd, and private companies Adani Gas Ltd and Torrent Gas Pvt Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp