Election Commission nod removes procedural issues ahead of merger

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission gave nod to Public Sector Banks (PSBs) for transfer, promotion and recruitment of staffs during the election period, paying way for the smooth merger of Bank of Baroda (BoB) with Dena and Vijaya banks.

The Finance Ministry had written to the Election Commission requesting to allow the transfer and posting so that the banking operations are not affected due to the model code of conduct. “The (finance) ministry had written to the EC for the go-ahead for transfer, promotions and appointment. Now, the EC has given its nod. It will make the process easy for the government,” a senior ministry official told TNIE.

This rule will be also implemented for state-run insurance companies. The EC also said it has no objection if any official involved with the election work is relieved during this period.

This, the official said, will clear the deck for the transfer and appointment of many officials especially on the top management level.

"There were 20 odd appointment, promotion and transfer on the top management level, which were pending due to the model code of conduct. This was impacting day-to-day operations. Now, it will be easy for the PSBs."

A major reason for the ministry to seek nod was to ensure the smooth merger for the BoB, which will be effective from April 1.

PS Jayakumar, chairman and managing director, Bank of Baroda, who got one-year extension, is set to head the merger. The government was faced with the challenge of finding a suitable role for the heads of Dena and Vijaya banks.

TNIE had first reported on March 13 that the government is considering to shift managing Director and CEO of Dena bank Karnam Sekar to Indian Overseas Bank. Also as per the initial proposal, RA Sankara Narayanan, MD and CEO of Vijaya Bank, is the front runner for the job as the chief of Canara Bank.