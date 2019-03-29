Home Business

Mahindra to hike prices by up to 2.7 per cent next month

The regulatory requirements mentioned by M&M refer to the upcoming safety and emission norms.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of Mahindra.(File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Top utility vehicle-maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced that effective April 1, 2019, prices of its personal and commercial vehicles will increase between 0.5-2.7 per cent, resulting in an rupee increase of Rs 5,000- Rs73,000, across its models. The company said high commodity prices and regulatory requirements led to the price hike.

“This year has seen record high commodity price increases. Further, there are regulatory requirements effective April 1 that have also led to cost increases. While we have made efforts to reduce our costs, it has not been possible to hold back the price increase. Consequently, we are taking a price increase from April 1, 2019,” Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M said.

The regulatory requirements mentioned by M&M refer to the upcoming safety and emission norms. India is set to adopt the Bharat NCAP safety norms under which carmakers are required to fit vehicles with anti-lock brakes with EBD and airbags as standard. The new BS-VI emission norms which will come into effect from April 1, 2020 has already led carmakers to invest in cleaner technologies. It is expected that other carmakers would also follow the suit and announce similar price hikes soon.

Earlier this week, French car maker Renault had announced an increase in prices of its popular Kwid range in India by up to 3 per cent from April. Last week, Tata Motors had also announced an increase in the price of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions. Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover have also indicated that will raise prices of certain select models in India from the next month.

