Philips India denies allegations of ADA Ratnam resignation

The company claimed to have a clear policy for appointing channel partners and don’t entice people to promote sales in the hope of becoming partners and distributors.

Philips India Market Leader ADA Ratnam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Technology and consumer appliances conglomerate Philips India has clarified that its Market Leader ADA Ratnam has resigned from the company and is not on a sabbatical.  Earlier, Express had reported that a statement doing rounds claimed Ratnam had taken a sabbatical from the company to pursue personal interests. 

Responding to Express report on a police probe in Chennai into the alleged tax evasion racket involving senior executives of the company, Philips India denied any misdoings. 

“Philips India Limited complies strictly with all rules and regulations of the State/Country. There is no such violation of any rule to evade tax,” said a response from the company.  It also denied the allegation that traders were enticed to invest in promotional activities on the promise of being made distributors. 

“We have a clear policy for appointing channel partners and don’t entice people to promote sales in the hope of becoming partners and distributors,” the company said in a statement.  The company has also denied receiving any allegation of wrongdoing by its former area sales manager Gaurav Tripathi.

