Zooming compact UV sales hit a roadblock in FY19

After witnessing double-digit growth for three consecutive years, demand for compact utility vehicles (UVs) dried up significantly in the current financial year (FY2018-19). According to data available, compact UV (UV) sales have grown just 5.7 per cent in FY19YTD (year to date) after having recorded an average 3-year growth of 27 per cent.

The slower growth this year was led by weak buying sentiment among customers due to increased ownership costs (fuel inflation and insurance out go in particular), a liquidity crunch and consequent unavailability of vehicle finance, and negative farm sentiments impacting rural demand. Owing to this slow growth, the SUV segment’s rising share in the PV market pie paused in FY19, with the share of total UVs falling marginally to 27.3 per cent per cent in FY19 YTD as against 27.8 per cent in FY18. Consequently, the domestic PV industry has grown at just 3.3 per cent in FY19 YTD versus 6.9 per cent in the first half of the fiscal year (1HFY19).

Howeve,r despite the fall, compact UV’s share in the overall UV market increased to 76 per cent in FY19 YTD against 74 per cent in FY18 as bigger SUVs registered a fall in sales. Sales of bigger SUVs (UV2) declined 5.3 per cent this year despite the launch of new vehicles such as Mahindra & Mahindra’s Alturas G4 and Tata Motor’s Harrier.

“Preference for compact SUVs continued to impact UV2 sales, which declined 5.3 per cent in FY19 YTD. Over FY13-18, volume of the UV2 segment declined by 1.9 per cent CAGR versus 19.1 per cent CAGR of the UV1 segment, while the domestic PV industry volume grew by 4.3 per cent CAGR,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

Among the manufacturers, the report said that Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor were the two players who gained market share in the compact UV segment. “TTMT’s market share in the UV1 segment grew 380bp to 8.9 per cent, led by healthy response to Nexon (TTMT’s only product in UV1). HMIL too gained approximately 180 bps taking its market share to 18.1 per cent due to the launch of the new Creta,” the report said.

Signs of Recovery

While the overall PV market is expected to remain subdued over the next couple of months, there are good chances of a pickup in compact UV sales on the back of new launches. Top utility vehicle-maker M&M’s newly launched XUV 300 has already made a big splash in the competitive segment, receiving more than the 13,000 bookings in just a month after launch.

“In a highly competitive segment we have received over 13,000 bookings and in the very first month itself, we have entered into the top-3. This is in line with our objective of achieving 15-20 per cent share in this segment, and reaffirms the fact that the XUV300 proposition has resonated well with customers,” Veejay Nakra, Chief, sales and marketing, M&M (Auto) said. The launch of Hyundai’s new compact UV ‘Venue’ set for May this year is also expected to bring competitive numbers for the company and the segment as well.