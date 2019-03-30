BigBasket raises $150 million from Mirae, Alibaba, CDC

By Express News Service

Online grocery platform BigBasket disclosed that it has raised around $150 million from investors including South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management, UK’s CDC Group, and existing investor Alibaba.

According to the company’s regulatory filings, Mirae has pumped in about $60 million, while CDC and Alibaba have infused $40 million and $50 million in the company, respectively, show documents filed with corporate affairs ministry. Bigbasket had also raised $300 million in February last year from Alibaba and others.

However, the rapidly growing firm had said in November that said it was looking at raising fresh funds of up to $200 million.

BigBasket’s fund raising is an indication of how fast the online grocery segment is growing in India. Grocery already accounts for a significant portion of the unorganised retail segment and with people becoming comfortable buying even milk and bread online, the online grocery market is projected to witness a strong growth over the next few years.

The company has stated that it aims to garner revenues of around $2.5 billion (around `17,500 crore) by 2020, from a revenue run rate of over about `2,500 crore currently.

BigBasket’s competitors in its home market include SoftBank-backed Grofers, Walmart-backed Flipkart, Amazon and a host of smaller players.