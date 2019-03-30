Home Business

BigBasket raises $150 million from Mirae, Alibaba, CDC

The rapidly growing firm had said in November that said it was looking at raising fresh funds of up to $200 million.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Online grocery platform BigBasket disclosed that it has raised around $150 million from investors including South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management, UK’s CDC Group, and existing investor Alibaba.

According to the company’s regulatory filings, Mirae has pumped in about $60 million, while CDC and Alibaba have infused $40 million and $50 million in the company, respectively, show documents filed with corporate affairs ministry. Bigbasket had also raised $300 million in February last year from Alibaba and others.

However, the rapidly growing firm had said in November that said it was looking at raising fresh funds of up to $200 million.

BigBasket’s fund raising is an indication of how fast the online grocery segment is growing in India. Grocery already accounts for a significant portion of the unorganised retail segment and with people becoming comfortable buying even milk and bread online, the online grocery market is projected to witness a strong growth over the next few years.

The company has stated that it aims to garner revenues of around $2.5 billion (around `17,500 crore) by 2020, from a revenue run rate of over about `2,500 crore currently.

BigBasket’s competitors in its home market include SoftBank-backed Grofers, Walmart-backed Flipkart, Amazon and a host of smaller players.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CDC Alibaba Mirae BigBasket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp