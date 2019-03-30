Home Business

CAD widens to 2.5 per cent of GDP in third quarter on higher trade deficit

The deficit had moderated to $19.1 billion or 2.9 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter.

Published: 30th March 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to 2.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter of the current fiscal, primarily on account of a higher trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The CAD during the October-December period of FY18 was from 2.1 per cent.

In absolute terms, the CAD, or the gap between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange in the current account, was $16.9 billion during the December quarter, up from $13.7 billion in the year-ago period.

The deficit, however, had moderated to $19.1 billion or 2.9 per cent of GDP in the preceding quarter (July-September 2018).

“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit at $49.5 billion as compared with $44.0 billion a year ago,” the RBI said in a statement.

The CAD increased to 2.6 per cent of GDP during the April-December 2018 period, from 1.8 per cent in April-December 2017 on the back of widening of the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, portfolio investment recorded net outflow of $2.1 billion in the third quarter of FY19 as compared to an inflow of $5.3 billion in the corresponding period of last year on account of net sale in the equity market, the RBI said.

Another set of RBI data showed that India’s foreign exchange reserves continued to surge for the third week in a row, adding $1.029 billion in the week to March 22, ending at $406.667 billion.

Forex reserves had increased by $3.6 billion to $405.6 billion in the previous reporting week, driven by an increase in foreign currency assets.

