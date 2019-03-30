Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian says inflation of 4.5 per cent is well under control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The country’s inflation is well under control at 4.5 per cent and had it not been controlled and left to continue at 10 per cent as it was in the year 2014-15, many of the existing products used by common man, would have shot up by 30 to 35 per cent, according to chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

In his keynote address at CII Southern Region Annual Regional Meeting and Summit on ‘Industry Future Forward - India @ 75 : Building an Inclusive Agenda in the Disruptive Growth Era’, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday, he said there is a high level of growth across all verticals since liberalization and that growth had been achieved amid global economic challenges and India had made it a point to hold its head high in the comity of nations.

Subramanian also said that domestic consumption had got a boost because of the low inflation backed by a strong monetary policy framework with lots of path-breaking reforms.

Interspersing his speech with slokas from Bhagvad Geetha, Subramanian said that Bankruptcy code is an important reform wherein borrowers are facing the heat.

“So far, the country has been having a situation in which private profits and losses were getting socialised through banks. This was because what appears in the deposits is the taxpayers’ money,” he said. “So this important change in culture is paramount if the nation has to be a disruptor,” Subramanian said, adding that the country has taken an unprecedented step by introducing Bankruptcy Code thereby ensuring smaller and larger borrowers were brought under it.

“If they don’t pay, they lose the control of the firm,” said Subramanian. M Damodaran, Chairman, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, said the country should have the ability to know its own strength and at the same level, the enemy’s weakness in drawing the battle-lines. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of CII, emphasised on engaging the youth in various employments by launching vocational training centres at the school level itself.