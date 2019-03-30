L&T launches strategic initiative to focus on emerging tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a new strategic initiative, L&T-Nxt, to focus on the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, geo-spatial solutions and Cyber Security.

“L&T has announced a new strategic initiative to define the future of the organisation from a fresh perspective. It has been identified as a select initiative in L&T’s five-year strategic plan,” the company stated.

“Disruption has become the new order and as we embrace new and frontier technologies, our businesses are leapfrogging into entirely new realms powered by the tremendous benefits of digitalisation and analytics,” said S N Subrahmanyan, MD & CEO, L&T.

“We are committing significant investments and talent into this strategic effort and are confident this will be an enabler for business,” he said.

L&T has already deployed IoT, analytics and AI in the industrial sector, by converting most of the online operational matters of its current EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and manufacturing businesses, into smart, affordable and extremely efficient solutions. These operational matters include finance, human resources, labour, plant and material.

L&T said it is ideally placed to capitalise on the huge emerging opportunities with its large palette ranging from software to hard-core engineering, backed by a strong technology base. “We see new technology businesses and sunrise enterprises as prime constituents with the latent upside for rapid and substantial value creation,” said J D Patil, senior executive vice-president (defence business) and board member.

Boosting tech base

