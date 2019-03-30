Home Business

L&T launches strategic initiative to focus on emerging tech

L&T has announced a new strategic initiative to define the future of the organisation from a fresh perspective.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a new strategic initiative, L&T-Nxt, to focus on the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, geo-spatial solutions and Cyber Security. 

“L&T has announced a new strategic initiative to define the future of the organisation from a fresh perspective. It has been identified as a select initiative in L&T’s five-year strategic plan,” the company stated.

“Disruption has become the new order and as we embrace new and frontier technologies, our businesses are leapfrogging into entirely new realms powered by the tremendous benefits of digitalisation and analytics,” said S N Subrahmanyan, MD & CEO, L&T.

“We are committing significant investments and talent into this strategic effort and are confident this will be an enabler for business,” he said.

L&T has already deployed IoT, analytics and AI in the industrial sector, by converting most of the online operational matters of its current EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and manufacturing businesses, into smart, affordable and extremely efficient solutions. These operational matters include finance, human resources, labour, plant and material.

L&T said it is ideally placed to capitalise on the huge emerging opportunities with its large palette ranging from software to hard-core engineering, backed by a strong technology base. “We see new technology businesses and sunrise enterprises as prime constituents with the latent upside for rapid and substantial value creation,” said J D Patil, senior executive vice-president (defence business) and board member.

Boosting tech base

L&T-Nxt to focus on the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, geo-spatial solutions and Cyber Security

L&T has already deployed IoT, analytics and AI in industrial sector, by converting most of the online operations of its current EPC and manufacturing businesses, into smart, affordable and extremely efficient solutions

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T Larsen & Toubro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp