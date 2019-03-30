Punjab National Bank sells 13 per cent stake in housing finance arm for Rs 1,851.60 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Major public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has sold 13.01 per cent stake in PNB Housing Ltd (PNBHF) to General Atlantic Group and Varde Partners for Rs 1,851.60 crore.

The new investors picked up about 6.5 per cent stake each in the housing finance company by investing Rs 925.80 crore. PNB said that it sold 1,08,91,733 equity shares each in PNB Housing Ltd to General Atlantic Group and Varde Partners at Rs 850 per share.

“The transactions are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Post these transactions, PNB would continue to hold strategic stake of 19.78 per cent of the paid-up capital of PNBHF (as on 31 December 2018) and shall continue as a promoter and strategic shareholder of PNBHF,” the lender said in a statement.

As on December 31, 2018, PNB held 32.79 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance. The public sector bank also informed that it has sold its entire stake (42 lakh unlisted shares) in Experian Credit Information Company India. The bank, however, did not disclose the sale consideration.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance were trading 3.39 per cent higher at Rs 857.60 apiece on BSE on Friday, while shares of Punjab National Bank were trading with gains of 0.52 per cent at Rs 95.85 on BSE.