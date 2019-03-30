Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu is new CII South chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, chairman and MD, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, Coimbatore, and Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad, have been elected as chairman and deputy chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region, respectively, for the year 2019-20.

Jayavarthanavelu is closely associated with the CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2018-19.

He was also the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the year 2006-07 and the Chairman of Textiles Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region, for the period 2002-2004. Reddy is an active member of CII and a member of CII National Council from 2014-19.