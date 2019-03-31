Home Business

IndiGo's chief planning officer Micheal Swiatek quits

When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson said Swiatek resigned from the airline due to personal reasons.

Published: 31st March 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

An IndiGo aircraft (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In an apparent setback to budget carrier IndiGo's international operations, it chief planning officer Micheal Swiatek has left the airline, a source said.

He is the second senior executive to part ways with the airline since December 2018.

Swiatek joined IndiGo early last year and was working on strengthening its overseas routes, the source said.

"Michael Swiatek, who moved to IndiGo from Chillean carrier Latam in February last year, has quit the job and left the country. He was working on IndiGo's international routes," the source said.

When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson said Swiatek resigned from the airline due to personal reasons.

"Mike has moved on from IndiGo and it was mutually agreed on personal reasons," the spokesperson told PTI.

Swiatek was the second senior executive after Cindi Szadokiersky, who was working as vice-president (airports), to have deboarded the largest local airline by domestic market share, in the last four months.

Szadokiersky quit the position last December.

IndiGo cited completion of contract period as the reason for him quitting the carrier.

Szadokiersky, who earlier worked with Delta Airlines, was brought on board in January 2018, after creating a new post of VP airports, to bring efficiency in the aerodrome operations following the rival carrier SpiceJet beating it in punctuality in flight operations.

Once on top, IndiGo currently stands a notch above the lowest ranked Air India in the on-time performance (OTP) among six major domestic carriers.

Another budget carrier GoAir has been the top performer in OTP since October last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IndiGo chief planning officer Micheal Swiatek

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp