IPL opening weekend breaks record, pulls in 219 million viewers across India

By Express News Service

Cricket trumps all when it comes to grabbing attention in India and the record-breaking viewership numbers for the ongoing twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) only serves to underscore the value the franchise holds for telecasters and advertisers. According to available data from BARC, the current season of the VIVO IPL broke records in terms of viewership for the opening weekend at 219 million this year.

The eyeballs attracted by the cricket franchise is a whopping 31 per cent more than last year. This edition has also seen a recovery in the Hindi-speaking markets, where reach had fallen slightly last year even as the south recorded a substantial increase.

This year, both the south and the Hindi language markets recorded robust growth, with the latter recording a 30 per cent growth and the former a 20 per cent rise in reach during the opening weekend.

According to the data released, the opening day match recorded a whopping 133 million viewers. Viewership in terms of impressions also grew substantially during the opening weekend at 29 per cent across India, said the BARC Preview report. Impressions are a measure of the number of people watching the telecast at any given point.

Star India, which has the telecast rights for the tournament, noted that the increase in viewership came on the back of several initiatives carried out by the broadcaster. For one, Star has significantly increased the regionalisation of IPL broadcasts. While it had begun offering viewers vernacular language feeds a while ago, it said that it further strengthened this with the introduction of Marathi and Malayalam taking the total number of languages IPL is offered in to 8 (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali being the other languages). “This is the maximum for any sport tournament till date,” Star said.

It has also dedicated sports channels in three languages — Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada — for the regional language telecast.

Additionally, Star also curated a special feed targeting families and children on its Star Gold channel to invite a wider section of audiences. “The first episode of ‘Sunday Funday’ was broadcast on the opening weekend to give viewers a fresh and relatable experience to VIVO IPL 2019. As part of this, ‘Meet the Khelkars’ show had cricketing legends Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag and Krishnamachari Srikkanth talking about their cricketing journey,” it said.