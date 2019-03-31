Home Business

Ranbir, Paresh Rawal rock the coke ad; Alia sleepwalks in MakeMyTrip’s

Published: 31st March 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor in new Coca Cola ad. (Youtube screengrab)

By Sandeep Goyal 
Express News Service

Last week’s best advertising pick by far is the new Coca Cola ad featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. Rolled out under the creative banner of #SayItWithCoke, it is an able and worthy successor to the earlier #ShareACoke campaign.   

Conceptualised by ad agency McCann, the new ad shows Paresh Rawal as Ranbir Kapoor’s landlord. Rawal rings the bell and enters Kapoor’s home to collect the rent cheque. Along with the cheque, Kapoor hands him a bottle of Coca Cola. When Rawal asks him the reason for being gifted the drink, Kapoor tells him it’s for all those times the former has kept a keen eye out for him. Rawal looks a little confused until Kapoor reveals the Jaadu Teri Nazar label on the Coca Cola bottle. Rawal accepts the bottle of Coke, but before he exits he asks Ranbir if he is growing his hair. It is now Ranbir’s turn to be stumped. Rawal signals towards a hairclip clamped to a chair in the far corner with a single long hair dangling from it. Ranbir knows instantly that the old man is just being kind in asking him if he was ‘growing’ his hair longer!

More than anything else in the ad, it the Jadu Teri Nazar score that is the winner — not Ranbir, not Rawal. Of course, there is magic in the chemistry between Ranbir and Rawal, but the song actually lifts the ad, gives it meaning and gives the moment that sparkle that the brand stands for. Ranbir is good. Good and natural. But so is Rawal. Good and understated. And both display impeccable timing. So, congratulations Coca Cola for an ad you can be justifiably proud of. Well done McCann. 

While on the subject of Ranbir Kapoor, I must also mention the new Asian Paints ad that features him and ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Trying to pick a colour for the walls of his new home, Kapoor calls a trusted friend to help him get out of the dilemma. The new ad perfectly captures the friendly banter between the duo as Padukone advises him to pick any colour, provided he chooses a paint that will take care of his health. Asian Paints Royale Health Shield is her pick. 

Created by Contract Advertising, it is an ad I would rate at best a B+. Average idea, average script, average creative output, average production values. But again, it is the chemistry between Kapoor and Padukone that lifts the ad. Both are good. Actually very good. And their interaction is playful, without being either forced or too obvious. Padukone’s smile is 1,000 watt, and the bewilderment on Kapoor’s face as she takes a good-natured dig at him, is so real. It is perhaps just for this quality of acting talent, that timing and spontaneity, that celebrity faces edge out regular models. 

While Kapoor and Padukone were peddling paint, their respective ‘better-halves’ Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were featured together in the new MakeMyTrip ad. The MakeMyTrip campaign has always been a bit quirky (the brand owners, I am told, call it ‘active humour’). The new creative remains in the same mould, though one-upmanship is now a more ‘relationship enhancer’ (?!). Ranveer is playful; Alia is somewhat coquettish. There is a problem and there is a solution. And MakeMyTrip uses the interaction between Singh and Bhatt to show that as a leader in its category, it understands its customers and does its best to give them an unparalleled and incomparable experience. 

Once again, the script is average, the production values are just about average. But this time, the Singh-Bhatt duo just don’t sparkle. The chemistry I referred to in the previous two ads, somehow is a bit flat in MakeMyTrip. Singh does his usual bit, but it is Bhatt that seems a bit stale and off-colour. She just isn’t her usual ebullient, effervescent self. She is passable in the ‘family’ ad, but literally sleeps through in the ‘business’ ad. Hence, the new MakeMyTrip ads do the job alright, but are really not enjoyable or memorable.

To be fair, 30 seconds is too short an aperture to tell a story, tell it well, and tell it well every time. But then that is what separates the men from the boys. A good advertising professional must deliver unerringly top-of-the-line communication every single time he creates a piece of communication. Just-about-good is really no-good. With the kind of media budgets that ride on such ads, not counting the enormous cost of talent and not-so-insignificant cost of production, ads that miss the bull’s eye actually do disservice to the brand and its owners. Ours is an era of first-time-right and every-time-right. No ifs, no buts.
So MakeMyTrip need to revisit the basics. Give the selling proposition a stronger-reason-why perhaps. Make the script more engaging. Most importantly, make sure Alia Bhatt does not sleepwalk through the ads.
(The author is an advertising & media veteran)

