Taxmen on full steam, may still miss the boat

Sunitha Natti

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Last week, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) set an insurmountable task: to raise a staggering Rs 1.8 lakh crore direct taxes in seven days. It’s nine times the average daily collection, with authorities raising an average Rs 2,893 crore a day until last week.

But with direct tax revenue reaching only 85.1 per cent of the annual target of Rs 12 lakh crore for FY19 as on March 23, officials were given an insuperable task of collecting Rs 25,535 crore per day till March 31, which translates to Rs 151 crore an hour as against Rs 3 crore in the past.

Unless the government generates coins from behind the ears, tax revenue shortfall appears inevitable. Did the government, which increased direct tax collections target in February by Rs 50,000 crore (from Rs 11.50 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore) simply dress up estimates to show a polite breach in fiscal deficit target? Or was it a profound misjudgement, going by personal income tax collections that outgrew the target last fiscal?

As on March 23, the shortfall stood at Rs 1.8 lakh crore and some amount of breach appears certain as last year, CBDT raised Rs 60,000 crore in the last three days. Add to this the wobbly GST collections, which clearly put the government’s negligible-breach-of-fiscal-deficit reason to rout.

Presenting the Interim Budget in February, then finance minister Piyush Goyal assailed that the deficit breach will be insignificant, while Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian indicated that it will be lower than the projected 3.4 per cent if revised GDP growth is taken as the base.

On its part, CBDT reached out to large taxpayers and even state-run enterprises to pay up advance tax. Still, analysts believe, revenue will miss estimates. Non-tax revenue holds some promise — disinvestment proceeds exceeded FY19 target, though the increase is modest — but in the end, it will be crumbs on the table and offers little political comfort. The RBI made an interim transfer of Rs 28,000 crore complying with the government’s demand, and the latter may once again put a gun on the former’s head for additional funds. The government-appointed Bimal Jalan panel determining the extent of RBI transfers will submit its report next month and could potentially open up the door to the almighty RBI reserves.

As for indirect taxes, GST, billed as the star attraction of NDA’s tax reforms, ended up as a meat cleaver, instead slicing off tax revenue due to frequent changes in tax slabs. As per the revised estimates, FY19 fiscal deficit was to print at 3.4 per cent of GDP, as against 3.3 per cent projected last year. But even a mild breach will give the crying baby (opposition) the candy, besides allowing the sovereign to get butchered by markets, bond yields, investors and rating agencies.