TRAI grants relief on set-top boxes landing page order, extends deadline 

By Express News Service

Giving some relief to cable operators, the Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for implementation of its directions on the landing page of set-top boxes (STBs) by two months to May 31. The earlier deadline would have run out today (March 31).

According to a statement from TRAI, the regulator has taken the decision to give more time at the behest of the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), which requested TRAI to extend the deadline in view of an appeal against the direction pending before Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

TRAI had earlier directed broadcasters and distributors of television channels to restrain from placing any registered satellite television channel, whose rating is released by a TV rating agency, on the landing page of their service or as the landing channel or the boot-up screen.

Meanwhile, the AIDCF has also requested that since the matter is under judicial consideration, any action taken on the order will not only be prejudicial to their rights and contentions but also against the principle of natural justice. TRAI said that it considered their request and felt that there was merit in their request under the given circumstances as well as in the interest of fairness.

During the consultation process, the All-India News Broadcasters Association had pointed out that placing a television channel on the landing page of STBs could influence the ratings of the channels. But distributors said the landing page offers the channel the opportunity to present its content before the viewer who may not be aware of the channel or the option to view such content and that there was no restriction or obligation placed on the subscriber to view the channel.