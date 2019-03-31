Home Business

ZEE5, Qwikcilver partner to launch e-gift cards for content

Online content platform ZEE5 has announced a tie-up with end-to-end gifting solutions firm Qwikcilver to launch  ZEE5 e-gift cards across major online and retail marketplaces.

By Express News Service

Online content platform ZEE5 has announced a tie-up with end-to-end gifting solutions firm Qwikcilver to launch  ZEE5 e-gift cards across major online and retail marketplaces. According to the firms, these e-gift cards will be available across major marketplaces and e-commerce destinations such as Amazon, Snapdeal, Woohoo, PayTM among others, as a gifting option. 

The goft card will allow the receiver to obtain access to unlimited content choices on the online OTT platform for a specific period. Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said that this would see traction since “gifting is inherent in Indian culture”. 

“We choose our gifts keeping usability, likes and preferences in mind. Through this association with Qwikcilver, ZEE5 will be available as a gift card and consumers can enjoy their daily dose of entertainment and it also allows us to offer audiences the ease of choice, access and convenience. Our growth in the past year has been spurred, to a great deal, by key partnerships across the ecosystem and with Qwikcilver, we hope to continue this journey,” he said in a statement. 

T P Pratap, Co-Founder & Director, Qwikcilver said that this was a a first of its kind partnership in the space. 

