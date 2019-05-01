Two UP residents to get Rs 2 crore compensation from Johnson & Johnson

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday awarded nearly Rs 2 crore compensation to two UP residents who had received a faulty Johnson & Johnson’s hip implant and suffered health issues. One patient was ordered to be given about Rs 1 crore and the second patient Rs 90 lakh within a month, a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation official said.

In separate orders, CDSCO had recently directed J&J to pay compensation of Rs 75 lakh and Rs 67 lakh to two others. Besides, at least 200 applications are under consideration by state-level committees for compensation from patients who received J&J’s faulty articular surface replacement (ASR) hip implant.

The faulty ASR implants manufactured by J&J subsidiary DePuy International were recalled in 2010 globally following complaints of unusually large revision surgeries due to metal leaching, infections and other complications.

The health ministry had set up an 11-member committee in February 2017 to investigate such complaints. The report was submitted in February 2018 recommending a base amount of Rs20 lakh. Based on the recommendations, the government formed a 13-member expert panel to determine the quantum of compensation. It was to be calculated on a case-to-case basis based on the age and level of disability, with younger people with a higher disability getting the highest amount.

With these two cases, the CDSCO has ordered compensation to four patients. The regulator had earlier directed Johnson & Johnson to pay compensation to a patient each in Mumbai and Delhi