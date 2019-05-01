Home Business

GST collection scales record high of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in April

For 2019-20, the government proposes to collect Rs 6.10 lakh crore from CGST and Rs 1.01 lakh crore as compensation cess.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GST collection scaled all-time high of over Rs 1.13 lakh crore in April, up from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the previous month, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in April 2019 is Rs 1,13,865 crore of which Central GST is Rs 21,163 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 28,801 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 54,733 crore and cess is Rs 9,168 crore," an official statement said.

The total number of summary sales return GSTR-3B filed for the month of March up to April 30 stood at 72.13 lakh. April is the first month of 2019-20 fiscal. The collection last month has been the highest since the introduction of GST and also reflects 10.05 per cent growth over April 2018, when the collection was Rs 1,03,459 crore, it said.

The government has settled Rs 20,370 crore to CGST and Rs 15,975 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Further, Rs 12,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States.

"The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after regular and provisional settlement in April 2019 is Rs 47,533 crore for CGST and Rs 50,776 crore for SGST," the statement added.

For 2019-20, the government proposes to collect Rs 6.10 lakh crore from CGST and Rs 1.01 lakh crore as compensation cess.

The IGST balance has been pegged at Rs 50,000 crore. The CGST collection in 2018-19 was Rs 4. 25 lakh crore, while compensation cess was over Rs 97,000 crore. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue last month is 16.05 per cent higher than the monthly average of Rs 98,114 crore GST revenue in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST collection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp