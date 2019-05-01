Home Business

IBBI proposes 365-day timeline for liquidation process

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has called time on delays in liquidating businesses.

Published: 01st May 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has called time on delays in liquidating businesses. Much like the 270-day deadline that’s sacrosanct in a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, liquidation should be completed in 365 days, IBBI suggested in its draft regulations on Corporate Liquidation Process.

The proposal comes amid fresh data, which shows that one in every two corporate default cases that achieved closure under IBC have gone into liquidation. The draft regulations explicitly prescribe a model timeline for each stage of the process, perhaps for the first time since IBC came into existence in 2016. Until now, the process has been held as per Section 230 of the Companies Act, 2013.

If the liquidator fails to meet the timeline, he can seek an extension. “Depending on the outcome of the proposals in the discussion paper, timelines will be finalised,” IBBI said. Stakeholders can send in suggestions by May 19. Despite CIRP having a strict 270-day time frame, rarely is it adhered to, either due to lack of consensus among stakeholders or because the corporate entity or account gets entangled in a legal hurdle, delaying the process.

Essar Steel, whose resolution process has now gone beyond a staggering 600 days, is one classic example. Perhaps to avoid such legal disputes and to achieve faster closure, IBBI suggested that the liquidator may sell the asset on ‘as-is-where-is’ basis and disclose all disputes relating to the assets proposed to be sold. “In case the liquidator waits for all disputes to be settled, the liquidation process would never be completed.

So, the liquidator may be allowed to reduce the floor price for the auction of the assets in a phased manner in successive auctions in case of a failure of sale,” it noted. Interestingly, the draft also ponders whether the resolution professional should continue as the liquidator. While some oppose the view arguing that the resolution professional may have a vested interest in liquidation as he would earn fee as liquidator for years, others contend that it will ensure continuity given his familiarity and knowledge of assets and liabilities.

Meanwhile, the regulations also opened a window for promoters to participate at the liquidation stage filing for a compromise or arrangement scheme under the Companies Act. Again, experts are divided, with some saying that such a move ensures viable corporate accounts getting resolved at the liquidation stage, while others argue that it provides re-entry to errant promoters.

