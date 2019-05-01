Home Business

L&T buys VG Siddhartha, Cafe Coffee Day's stakes in Mindtree

Mindtree's promoters had earlier called L&T bid as hostile.

Published: 01st May 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro | Reuters File Photo

By IANS

MUMBAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bought around 20 per cent stake of V.G. Siddhartha and Cafe Coffe Day (CCD)'s stake in Mindtree through block deal worth around Rs 3,200 crore.

L&T bought 3.27 crore shares held by Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day on Tuesday at Rs 980 per share, according to a BSE data.

Mindtree's promoters had earlier called L&T bid as hostile.

"An imminent threat of hostile takeover of Mindtree has made me resign from the government to be able to go save the company," former Chief Executive Officer Subroto Bagchi had tweeted earlier.

"I must protect the Tree from people who have arrived with bulldozers and saw chains to cut it down so that in its place they can build a shopping mall," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T Mindtree CCD Cafe Coffe Day Larsen & Toubro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp