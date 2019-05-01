Home Business

Maruti Suzuki's April sales declines by 17.2 per cent

Domestic sales of MSIL registered a bigger decline of 18.7 per cent to 1,34,068 units in April 2019 as against 1,64,978 units in the April 2018.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country's largest car maker, on Wednesday reported 17.2 per cent decline in total sales for the month of April 2019. The marker sold 1,43,245 units in April 2019 as
against 1,72,986 units sold in April last year.

Domestic sales of MSIL registered a bigger decline of 18.7 per cent to 1,34,068 units in April 2019 as against 1,64,978 units in the April 2018. However Maruti's exports saw an increase of 1,169
units marking a growth of 14.6 per cent over April 2018.

Segment wise, mini and compact car segment recorded a fall of over 40 per cent in sales to 22,766 units in April 2019 as compared to 37,794 units in April last year.

Sales of compact segment where the carmaker has been registering impressive growthwere down 13.9 per cent at 72,146units as against 83,834 units in April last year. Further, its mid-size sedan Ciaz
recorded a steep fall of 45.5 per cent to 2,789 units as compared to 5,116 units in the same month a year ago.

MSIL, which commands half of the PV market in India, has recently announced to stopselling diesel cars from April 1, 2020, when the new BS VI fuel economy norms kick in, a move that MIGHT significantly impact its sales in the coming year.

"We will stop selling all our diesel cars from April next year as the new fueleconomy norms will make diesel cars significantly more expensive. Especially, for small cars with the engine size of
less than 1.5 litres, the price willbecome unviable for customers," said R C Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL.

Bhargava has also said that factors like the US embargo on Iranian crude imports and new emission norms may impactauto sales even after general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki April sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp