Home Business

Reliance Communications withdraws plea against NCLT order

This is because there is a possibility that Ericsson India may have to refund the entire amount it got from RCom if insolvency proceedings against the latter restarted.

Published: 01st May 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCom) on Tuesday withdrew its petition challenging a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that allowed insolvency resolution process against the company. The debt-laden telecom firm had on February 1 decided to file for insolvency. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal permitted a plea by RCom to readmit insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

“We allow the appellant (RCom) to withdraw the appeal. The interim order on stay of insolvency proceedings stands vacated,” said a twojudge bench led by Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson, which received its dues of `550 crore from RCom following a Supreme Court order, had opposed the move by RCom.

This is because there is a possibility that Ericsson India may have to refund the entire amount it got from RCom if insolvency proceedings against the latter restarted. RCom had paid `458.77 crore to Ericsson, to avoid a potential three-month jail term for its chairman Anil Ambani on March 18, a day before the deadline set by the apex court was to expire.

Ericsson had in September 2017 moved insolvency petitions against RCom and its two subsidiaries, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel, at the Mumbai bench of NCLT for failing to pay their dues of around `1,500 crore. Meanwhile, RCom, which had struck a deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to sell its spectrum and other assets to raise funds, had to call off the deal.

While RCom eventually paid off dues to Ericsson, the company on February decided to go for insolvency proceedings. Its board had noted that despite the passage of so much time, the lenders had received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans and the overall debt resolution process was yet to make any headway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Communications NCLT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp