Can government average Rs 1 Lakh crore GST collection?

GST collections hit the highest monthly revenue in April, though it remains to be seen if they will end the fiscal not with a bang but a whimper.

Published: 02nd May 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GST collections hit the highest monthly revenue in April, though it remains to be seen if they will end the fiscal not with a bang but a whimper.

Fiscal Year 2019 saw a shortfall of Rs 75,000 crore from budget estimates. Also, higher collections in March and April are no reason for cheer, as revenue traditionally surges towards the close of the financial year—they crossed Rs 1 lakh crore even in the last fiscal—but the buoyancy fizzled out in subsequent months, taking the average FY19 collections to 98,114 crore.

Also disappointing is the monthly revenue growth pace. April’s collections may be the highest since its rollout in July 2017, but they grew at 7 per cent over March, as against 12.25 per cent during the same period last fiscal (March vs April, 2018). 

If the single-digit growth continues, it could derail the government’s hope of clocking in a monthly average of Rs 1 lakh crore GST revenue.

“The trend in revenue collections was about Rs 96,000-98,000 crore previously, and the government tried to fasten the bolts on the E-way bill mechanism and so on and so forth, inclining towards Rs 1 lakh crore. That’s not going to be a difficult stretch going forward,” said Suresh Nandlal Rohira, Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.

Amid the clamour for fewer slabs, and as more products are being brought under the lowest slab, will the Rs 1 lakh crore run-rate be doable?

According to Rohira, the government will think through about tax rationalization in order to maintain its revenue-expenditure math. 

“The thought process is to reduce the number of slabs, but by no means would they want to lose a significant chunk. So they will strike a balance to ensure that the revenue-expenditure matrix is maintained,” he explained. 

More than a cut in rates, what’s unsettling the industry is the lack of a proper mechanism or formula for anti-profiteering. “The government should allow time for the industry to settle. For instance, the cycle for FMCG goes up to 90 days or more from production to shelf, and hence should be allowed time to absorb the changes,” he added.

