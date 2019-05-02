Hero expands presence in premium segment with three new bikes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To expand its presence in the fast-growing premium segment, Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, on Wednesday launched three new bikes—XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S, priced between Rs 94,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The three bikes cater to different sets of consumers. While XPULSE 200 is an adventure motorcycle, XPULSE 200T is a tourer bike. The third bike, XTREME 200S, is a sports bike. The company will soon commence customer bookings of these bikes, and the vehicles will be available for retail sale at their dealerships across the country in a few weeks.

“With these motorcycles, we now have one of the youngest product portfolios on offer and I am sure our new motorcycles will appeal to the youth around the world,” said Pawan Munjal, CMD of Hero MotoCorp.

Munjal added that over the next 12 months, the domestic two-wheeler industry will go through a tectonic shift with the implementation of new safety and emission norms. With the three new bikes, Hero now has four models in the X range. Last year, it launched Xtreme 200R during the festive season. The company also informed that it has plans to launch more bikes in the premium segment as they are eying a leadership position in the segment in the next few years.

“We plan to gradually ramp up our presence in the premium segment. It is more of a long-term plan, either to be number one or close to number one in the next three to four years, as it cannot be done overnight,” said Sanjay Bhan, head of sales and after sales.

Bhan added that the focus on the premium segment won’t impact Hero’s commitment to the entry-level segment.